Cricket Will Shreyas Iyer play for India in 2025 anymore? Will he captain PBKS in IPL 2026? Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

Shreyas Iyer has officially informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will be taking a break from red-ball cricket due to ongoing stiffness and fatigue in his back.

This decision was formalized in a letter to the BCCI after discussions with selectors and chairman Ajit Agarkar. Iyer explained that his body can no longer endure the physical demands of red-ball cricket, as he struggles to stay on the field for more than four consecutive days.

He stated that although he played a Ranji Trophy match last year, where he could take breaks between overs, such breaks are not feasible in the longer formats like India A assignments or Test cricket.

Because of this, he withdrew from India A duties and the second unofficial Test against Australia A. The break means he will miss the forthcoming home Test series against the West Indies that starts in October 2025. Iyer has communicated that he will assess his body in consultation with physiotherapists and trainers in the future to decide if and when he can return to red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, he continues to be active in limited-overs formats, notably having had a strong Indian Premier League season in 2025 with Punjab Kings.

Will Shreyas Iyer play for India anymore in 2025?

Shreyas Iyer may have taken a sabbatical from red-ball cricket, but the India star is available for limited overs formats. India will be flying to Australia next in a limited overs series, and Iyer is likely to be picked for the ODI series. India will play Australia and South Africa in a couple of T20I series as well, and the Mumbaikar is poised to be available for them as well.

Will Shreyas Iyer play for PBKS in IPL 2026?

It is unclear about the severity of Shreyas Iyer's back issue. If the player manages to keep his problem under check and keeps his fitness, he will certainlyplay for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026. As the next edition of IPL is still a few months away, the decision will depend on his fitness in the early half of next year.