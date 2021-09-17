Will Virat Kohli quit Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy? Here's who all can replace Kohli as RCB captain!

1. Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt made a good impression as RCB opener since turning up for them in IPL 2020. He has made his India debut recently. At 21, Devdutt gives RCB the option of another possible long-term captain. Of course, the left-hander does not have any captaincy experience but Kohli too was given the RCB reins in 2013 much before he became the India skipper. We also have the examples of players like Rishabh Pant captaining an IPL side without having any substantial captaincy experience. So, will RCB bite the bullet?

2. AB de Villiers

This is more like a stop-gap arrangement. At 37, AB is the senior-most member of this RCB side. He can possibly be in charge for one or two editions before the RCB find a more fixed option. We have the examples of senior players like Rahul Dravid, Shane Warne etc leading the side in the IPL before migrating to roles like mentor. But it all depends on whether the South African wants to shoulder that responsibility.

3. KL Rahul

At 29, Rahul has enough experience in the IPL circuit and he had once donned the RCB jersey too. At the moment, the right-handed opener is the captain of Punjab Kings. If the Kings could not make an impression in the IPL 2021, Rahul could be drawn to the RCB with an offer to captain them. After all, he is the home boy and commands a very good profile in social media too. Recently, he has made a successful comeback to Test side during the series against England and that would have boosted his confidence as well.

4. Shreyas Iyer

The middle-order batsman has been attached to Delhi Capitals and even has a good track record as captain with the team. But an injury had forced him to hand over the reins of DC to Rishabh Pant who has also done a fine job so far as the team is perched on top of the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from 7 games. The DC management has asserted that Pant will continue to lead the side in the IPL 2021 second phase too. If the Capitals do well, then the franchise top brass might stick with the decision. In that case, Shreyas might just be eager to pursue a higher role (read captaincy) with some other IPL team and RCB offer him a good option. For RCB, Shreyas offers that solid presence in the middle-order too.