Williams falls short of ton as Zimbabwe frustrate Bangladesh

Williams was the star of the show for the tourists in Sylhet, the left-hander steadying the ship for Zimbabwe after they slumped to 129-4.

Captain Hamilton Masakadza scored 52 of Zimbabwe's first 85 runs before he became the third wicket of the day. Zimbabwe appeared in trouble when Sikandar Raza followed for just 19, but Williams shifted the momentum in their favour.

His 88 featured nine boundaries as he combined for a stand of 72 with Peter Moor but Williams was denied a second Test ton as he edged Mahmudullah to first slip just before the final drinks break.

Moor (37 not out) and Regis Chakabva (20no) saw Zimbabwe to the close on 236-5, the former taking a patient and disciplined approach as he found the rope four times in what is so far a 122-ball stay at the crease.

Taijul Islam (2-86) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, who were frustrated by a slow and low pitch and will look to provide the Zimbabwe lower order much more problems on day two.

