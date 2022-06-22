Wimbledon 2022: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, TV Channel, Prize Money, Seeding Details

Nadal will eye his 23rd Grand Slam after winning the 22nd at the French Open last month while Djokovic will be eager to win his 21st Slam at the Centre Court.

It is not clear yet that whether the 8-time champion Roger Federer will compete in the tournament after a knee surgery. He has not yet registered for the singles event and it is unlikely that he will opt for the wildcard route.

French Open champion Swiatek will be the one to watch out for in women’s section too in the grass court tournament. Though the Polish tennis start is not exactly a comfortable presence on the grass surface as she is at the clay courts in Paris.

But then we have an eternal crowd puller, Serena Williams, will return to Wimbledon. The 7-time Wimbledon winner from the US will be eager to add one more title and that will also be her 24th Grand Slam title.

Serena’s tally of 23 Grand Slams is the highest by any player in Open Era, men or women, while Margaret Court holds the record of most number of Slams 24 (13 as amateur and 11 in Open Era).

Can she add one more title at this year's Wimbledon as her quest for Slam 24 has been obstacled by several personal reasons and the general ones like the Covid1-19 pandemic.

So, here we are looking at Wimbledon 2022 details such as dates, time, prize money info, and telecast and live streaming in India.

Wimbledon 2022 Start Date

Wimbledon will start on June 27 (Monday) at All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Wimbledon 2022 Final Date

The Wimbledon men’s final will be played on July 10 (Sunday) while the women’s final will be played on July 9 (Saturday).

Wimbledon 2022 IST Time

In general, the matches start around 4 PM IST on most days, though the English weather can make unpredictable changes to the schedule.

Wimbledon 2022 India telecast

So, where to watch Wimbledon 2022 in India? Star Sports Networks (HD and SD) channels are telecasting the tournament in India. The live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

Wimbledon 2022 Total players

128 players each will play in the tournament in both men’s and women’s section.

Defending champions in Wimbledon

Men: Novak Djokovic. Women: Ashleigh Barty (now retired).

Top seeds at Wimbledon 2022

Men: Novak Djokovic. Women: Iga Świątek.

Wimbledon 2022 Prize money

GBP 40,350,000 (Approximately: Rs 380 crore)

Here's the Prize money Break-up

Champion £ 20,00,000 (Rs 19 crore) Finalist £ 10,50,000 (Rs 10 crore) SF £ 5,35,000 (Rs 5.1 crore) QF £ 3,10,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) R4 £ 1,90,000 (Rs 1.8 crore) R3 £ 1,20,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) R2 £ 78,000 (Rs 74 lakh) R1 £ 50,000 (Rs 47 lakh)