Woman accuses Cricket Australia of firing her over abortion tweets

"For speaking up, I lost my job with Cricket Australia. I was told the tweet had damaged my relationship with government," Williamson, a mother of three, was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

A woman advocating for an essential health service via Twitter is nothing to be ashamed of, Angela Williamson. You have thousands of advocates standing with you. Stay strong #TheProjectTV — Michelle Thompson (@MichelleT_MSA) July 30, 2018

Williamson first used her Twitter account to argue for abortion rights in January 2018, declaring the situation a "disgrace".

In a statement, Cricket Australia confirmed it had ended Williamson's contract in late June. "The circumstances surrounding that decision are now the subject of legal proceedings and it would be inappropriate for Cricket Australia to publicly comment on Ms Williamson's specific circumstances any further," it said.

Instead of using social media to blast @CAComms for unfair dismissal and discrimination, Angela Williamson is instead campaigning for access to safe abortion for all Australian women.

Abortion is healthcare. Please sign her petition. https://t.co/80CrrlQPag — Woke AF Magazine (@WokeAFMedia) July 30, 2018

"We will continue to follow and respect the current process.

"Cricket Australia respects an individual's right to their opinion. However, it expects that employees will refrain from making offensive comments that contravene the organisation's policies."

Angela Williamson bravely stood up and told her story on Tas women’s access to abortion services

and got sacked by her employer @CAComms unbelievable. They should be ashamed. A lot of explaining needed by Cricket Australia and @WillHodgman — Carol Brown (@SenCarolBrown) July 30, 2018

The Tasmanian government declined to comment on the allegation that it had disclosed Williamson's pregnancy termination to her employer.