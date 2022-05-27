Women's IPL Winners List: Full List of Women's T20 Challenge Winners and Runners Up Year Wise

Started in parallel with the IPL in 2018, the Women's T20 Challenge is expected to evolve and expand into a bigger league with more players and teams, at least six, competing for the trophy.

As it stands, the Women's IPL is being contested by three teams - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, but in the inaugural edition in 2018, a single match was held in Mumbai between Supernovas and Trailblazers prior to men's IPL Qualifier 1 match.

Since the 2019 edition, the Women's T20 Challenge grew to a three team tournament, featuring four matches instead of a one-off match, with the addition of new team named Velocity competing along with the Trailblazers and Supernovas.

The tournament saw the three teams face off in a round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the final. The first two editions were held in India, while the 2020 edition was moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic and the matches were held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the three editions held so far, Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur are the most successful team having won the title twice followed by Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers, who have won the Women's T20 Challenge one time.

Supernovas have also appeared in all three finals so far with Trailblazers making it to the summit clash twice, while Velocity led by Mithali Raj reached the finals in the 2019 edition.

In the 2018 edition, Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 7 wickets to clinch the inaugural title and in 2019, the Supernovas defeated Velocity by 4 wickets to win their second title.

In 2020 edition, Trailblazers won their first ever title by defeating then holders Supernovas by 16 runs in the summit clash.

Here is the Women's IPL or Women's T20 Challenge winners and runners up list from 2018 to 2021:

Season Winners Runners Up 2018 Supernovas Trailblazers 2019 Supernovas Velocity 2020 Trailblazers Supernovas