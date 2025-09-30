English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast: Where to Watch Cricket WC in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

By MyKhel Staff

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled from September 30 to November 2, 2025, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

This 13th edition of the prestigious 50-over tournament features eight teams: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The competition adopts a round-robin format where each team faces every other team once. The top four teams from this group stage advance to the semi-finals, culminating in a grand final to crown the World Cup champions.

Women s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Telecast

India co-hosts the tournament along with Sri Lanka to accommodate Pakistan's participation amid diplomatic challenges preventing them from playing on Indian soil. Therefore, all of Pakistan's matches, including the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash on October 5, will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Other matches are staged at prominent Indian venues such as Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The tournament opens with India playing Sri Lanka on September 30 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. India's campaign, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is highly anticipated as they seek their maiden World Cup title on home soil, having been finalists twice before. Defending champions Australia enter as the favourites with seven titles under their belt.

Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast

India

  • India: TV - Star Sports (via JioStar), Digital - JioHotstar

Sri Lanka

  • Sri Lanka: TV - Maharaja TV (TV1), Digital - sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv

Americas

  • USA and Canada: TV - Willow TV, Digital - Willow TV app
  • Caribbean and South America: TV - ESPN, Digital - ESPN platforms, Disney+ app

United Kingdom

  • United Kingdom: TV - Sky Sports Cricket (all matches), Sky Sports Main Event (29 matches), Digital - Sky Sports app/platforms

Australia & New Zealand

  • Australia: TV/Digital - Prime Video (all matches live, free with Amazon account)
  • New Zealand: TV/Digital - Sky TV

Asia (Outside India)

  • Bangladesh: TV - T-Sports, Digital - Toffee
  • Middle East & North Africa (MENA): TV - e& via Criclife channel on Starzplay and linear TV
  • Pakistan: TV - PTV, TEN Sports, Digital - Myco, Tamasha
  • Pacific Islands: TV/Digital - PNG Digicel
  • Singapore: TV - StarHub
  • Malaysia & Hong Kong: TV - Astro Cricket

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa: TV/Digital - SuperSport

Other Territories

  • Afghanistan, South East Asia (additional regions), Rest of World: Digital - ICC.tv

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:52 [IST]
