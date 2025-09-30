Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast: Where to Watch Cricket WC in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled from September 30 to November 2, 2025, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
This 13th edition of the prestigious 50-over tournament features eight teams: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The competition adopts a round-robin format where each team faces every other team once. The top four teams from this group stage advance to the semi-finals, culminating in a grand final to crown the World Cup champions.
India co-hosts the tournament along with Sri Lanka to accommodate Pakistan's participation amid diplomatic challenges preventing them from playing on Indian soil. Therefore, all of Pakistan's matches, including the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash on October 5, will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Other matches are staged at prominent Indian venues such as Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and Holkar Stadium in Indore.
The tournament opens with India playing Sri Lanka on September 30 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. India's campaign, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is highly anticipated as they seek their maiden World Cup title on home soil, having been finalists twice before. Defending champions Australia enter as the favourites with seven titles under their belt.