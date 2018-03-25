WC qualifier: Rashid reaches 100 wickets in record time as Afghanistan win vs West Indies

Scorecard

Mohammad Shahzad thumped 84 from 93 balls to help his side home with 56 deliveries to spare, with Rahmat Shah (51) offering good support.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the star performer with the ball for Afghanistan, returning 4-43 as Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with 44.

The milestone moment for Khan came when the spinner trapped Shai Hope lbw in the 23rd over, bringing up a century of ODI scalps in only his 44th appearance.

NEW RECORD! @rashidkhan_19 claims his 100th ODI wicket to smash the record for the fastest to reach the mark set by @mstarc56! Congratulations! 👏#WIvAFG #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/30ycRz5g7Y — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 25, 2018

A target of 205 never looked likely to trouble Afghanistan once Shahzad got going and Mohammad Nabi (27 not out) rounded things off in style with three successive sixes off Chris Gayle.

Both Afghanistan and West Indies had already made sure of their places in the 2019 World Cup by topping the 10-team qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

West Indies star Chris Gayle capped a poor personal tournament as he was dismissed for only 10 by 16-year-old leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who finished with 4-43. Rovman Powell hit 44 as the two-time World Cup winners recovered to at least pass 200.

Shahzad played some remarkable shots in his 93-ball innings, clubbing 11 fours and two sixes before holing out to the part-time spin of Gayle. Rahmat Shah struck an assured 11th ODI half-century as Afghanistan cruised to victory to lift the trophy.

Scores in brief: West Indies 204 all out in 46.5 overs (Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-43) v Afghanistan 206-3 in 40.4 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 84, Rahmat Shah 51)

Afghanistan won by seven wickets.

Source: OPTA and PTI