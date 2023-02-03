WPL 2023 to be played across two venues in Mumbai from March 4-26: Report

A tentative schedule has been sent to the relevant authorities, which also mentions that the first match will be played between Mukesh Ambani-owned Team Mumbai and Gautam Adani-owned Team Ahmedabad on March 4 at DY Patil. The teams will play their return leg on March 14.

CCI will host the second match between Team Bengaluru and Team Delhi on March 5. The day will also see a double header as DY Patil will host Team Ahmedabad vs Team Lucknow.

WPL 2023 to have only one Eliminator

As per the schedule, the five-franchise edition will see three play-off spots on offer during the league stages with the team topping the league going directly into the final. The second- and third-placed teams will face off in a sole eliminator to fight for a spot in the final on March 24 at CCI. The final will be played at DY Patil on March 26.

WPL will have five off days as well with the first break on March 17, followed by a second break on March 19. March 22 and 23 will also be non-matchdays after the completion of league stages. The final off day will be on March 25, a day before the final.

WPL: Five franchise team owners were scheduled to meet in Mumbai on Friday

BCCI also summoned the five owners of the franchises for signing the agreements on Friday (February 3). The agreement will also end any speculations of last-minute changes by the participants.

The WPL auction are reportedly either scheduled on February 11 or February 13, after the ILT20 final in Dubai.