WTC Final: High on belief India bowlers ready to rock New Zealand boat at Southampton

Earlier this year, an injury-ravaged India had managed to defeat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It has been a practical as well as emotional journey, and this is an ICC tournament which is as big as 50-over WC final. Virat Kohli has already said this is not a result of our sweat and hard work over just one month but over a period of two years. We had to work harder because of COVID 19, then rule change happened and we were under pressure and then we won a tough series in Australia. We came back against England as we had to win 3-1," Ishant told bcci.tv.

"I think the belief that we can come back from anywhere was huge. It helped Indian cricket enter the next phase. Even though I wasn't a part of it, I felt that Border-Gavaskar Trophy gave a different kind of self-belief to our side," he added

Off-spinner R Ashwin said New Zealand will be well prepared for the WTC final as they would enter the summit clash having played two Tests against England.

"I expect a well-planned and knit New Zealand team to come at us. Having played two Tests definitely comes with an advantage so we have to adapt to that. In all these years, it has never happened and it is the most exciting part of playing Test cricket and we have never played a team in a neutral venue. Going forward, WTC can add context with two teams playing away from home, sort of bringing the ebbs and flows of the game," said Ashwin.

Talking about the WTC final, pacer Mohammed Shami said: "It's about giving 110 per cent as this is last ditch effort of our two years of hard work. It's important that we give it our all and double our effort for sometime. Experience counts a lot irrespective of the result. Especially in Test matches where you need to deal with various situation, cloud cover, pitches, wind direction, everything makes a difference, so when someone who has played earlier gets to play again, it does help."