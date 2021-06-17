WTC Final: How to score runs against NZ, India opener Shubman Gill has a plan

Gill a gritty opener, has already impressed the cricketing world with his exceptional temperament in both Australia as well as at home against England and the same is being expected by all from him in his first international stint in England. Gill admitted that playing against New Zealand will not be easy as they are a tough side but he has his plans in place for the big match.

"World Test Championship Final, it will be the biggest match of my life so far," Shubman Gill told Kolkata Knight Rider's, his IPL team, official website.

In the recent intra-squad match simulation in Southampton, he struck an impressive 85 which eventually earned him a place in the 15-man India squad for the final and almost guaranteed his position as the opener.

Commenting about the mindset to get runs in a big occasion like the WTC Final, Shubman said that his priority is to keep the run-scoring intent flowing and not feel the pressure of expectations from outside world.

"I feel, your intent to score runs in England should never go on the back seat. When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get on the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls (bowled at you)," Shubman pointed.

Shubman already has had some amazing time in England in the past playing U-19 and List A matches. While in U-19 onedays and Tests, he averaged 92.66 and 43.5 respectively, in List A, his average is a commendable 68.25.