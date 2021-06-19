WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Kohli, Rahane fight hard to take India to 146/3 on curtailed Day 2

Southampton, June 19: Skipper Virat Kohli beautifully adapted to seamer-friendly conditions as India ended a curtailed second day on 146 for 3 against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship here on Saturday.
WTC Final: India vs New Zealand, Day 2 Tea report: Play halted due to bad light
Kohli was an epitome of patience as he remained unbeaten on 44 off 124 balls on a day when there were multiple stoppages due to bad light and light drizzle.
Giving him company was his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (29 batting, 79 balls) as they added 58 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Kohli has so far hit a solitary boundary while Rahane has four to his credit.
