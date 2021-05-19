WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Who is better performer? Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson; A stats study

1. Overall Test record

The 32-year-old Kohli has played 91 Tests and made 7490 runs at 52.38 with 27 hundreds, 7 of them are double hundreds, and 25 fifties. The 27 centuries is the most by an active player along with Australian Smith. On the other hand, the 30-year-old Williamson amassed 7115 runs from 83 Tests at 54.31. He has made 24 hundreds, 4 of them are 200s, and 32 fifties in traditional format.

2. The home record of Kohli, Williamson

Both Kohli and Williamson has fabulous home record in Test cricket. Kohli has made 3558 runs at home at a stupendous average of 68.4 with 13 centuries. The Kiwi has scored 3662 runs in New Zealand at 64.2 with 13 tons.

3. Record of Kohli, Kane in SA, England, Australia

Making runs against these countries in their conditions count a lot as often batsmen face hostile quick bowling or swing and seam that are tough to tame.

Let's see how these two modern masters have performed in SEA nations. Kohli has made 2637 runs from 55 innings at 47.9 in these places, making for a good stat reading.

In England, Kohli averages 36, thanks to a shambolic tour in 2014 and the struggle against James Anderson. But in 2018, he made amends for it with a fine tour. In Australia and South Africa, Kohli averages a shade over 54. He has made 10 hundreds in SEA countries.

In comparison, Williamson has a poorer record in SEA countries, 931 runs from 29 innings at a little over 34. The Kiwi has just three hundreds in these parts of the world.

4. Kohli vs NZ and Williamson vs India

Kohli has made 773 runs against New Zealand in 9 Tests at 51.53 with 3 hundreds and as many fifties. On the other hand, Williamson has played 11 Tests against India and made 728 runs at a shade over 36 with two centuries and four half-centuries.

5. Captaincy record of Kohli, Williamson

Kohli: The Indian skipper has led the team in 60 matches and won 36 of them - a winning percentage of 60 per cent. Kohli has lost 14 Tests and drew 10. As a captain, Kohli has scored 5392 runs at an impressive 58.60 with 20 hundreds.

Williamson: The affable man has captained NZ in 35 Tests and won 21 of them - a similar winning ratio of 60 per cent. As the captain, Williamson has registered 3078 runs with 11 hundreds at a stunning 62.81.