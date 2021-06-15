WTC Final: Know the full set of commentators: Neutral voices and from India, New Zealand

The commentary panel for the WTC Final will include stalwarts of the game, experienced broadcasters, and fresh, young voices, stated an ICC release. Sunil Gavaskar and Kumar Sangakkara will be joined by experienced broadcasters Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton.

Bringing fresh perspective on the two finalists will be former New Zealand player Craig McMillan and India's Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik said: "The inaugural WTC Final is the much-anticipated pinnacle event in Test cricket, and I am looking forward to an exciting match between India and New Zealand. There is so much at stake here, both teams look evenly matched and what makes it even more interesting is that they are going to be playing at a neutral venue. It's an honour to work as a broadcaster on this historic event."

Craig McMillan said: "The inaugural WTC Final is an exciting platform for giving that much-needed context to Test cricket. Teams around the world have worked hard through the last two years to earn their place in the WTC Final. Both India and New Zealand deserve to be here. I am excited to be calling the game with some of the best in the business and watching some classic Test cricket."

Isa Guha said: "A contest between two evenly poised teams, at an event which is one of its kind - the inaugural Men's World Test Championship Final promises to be a classic. It is also the first ever time that we will have a champion in the Test cricket format. I am eagerly looking forward to calling this game."

Nasser Hussain noted: "We have seen some fantastic Test cricket being played in the last two years as part of the World Test Championship, some newer heroes of the game have emerged and the Test format has seen increased interest across the globe, especially over the last few months. The inaugural WTC final will be an exciting contest between two very worthy opponents. I am looking forward to this contest."

Kumar Sangakkara said: "India and New Zealand have both earned their place in the World Test Championship Final. I am looking forward to some glorious cricket from both sides and wish the teams the very best in this highly anticipated tournament finale."