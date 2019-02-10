Cricket

You may say I'm a seamer: ICC puts cricket twist on Lennon classic 'Imagine'

By Opta
lennon - CROPPED

Dubai, Feb 10: The ICC's official Twitter account took a bizarre turn on Sunday (February 10) as it published fully revised lyrics to the John Lennon classic 'Imagine'.

Beatles icon Lennon is recognised as one of the greatest songwriters of all time but - to our knowledge - he never dedicated an entire song to cricket.

The sport's governing body righted that perceived wrong by coming up with lines such as: "You may say I'm a seamer, but I'm not James Anderson."

We look forward to a full ICC-Beatles crossover album, which might feature hits such as 'Wicket to Ride' or 'A Hard Day/Night'.

Lyrics in full:

Imagine there's no umpire, it's easy if you try. No one to signal boundary, or raise both hands to the sky. Imagine all the bowlers, running in all dayyyyy...

Imagine there's no Dhoni, it's so very hard to do. No one to catch or stump you, and no banter, too. Imagine all the batsmen, running twos and threeeeees.

You may say I'm a seamer, but I'm not James Anderson. I hope some day you'll edge behind, and the cordon will appeal as one!

Imagine there's no winter, I wonder if you can? No need for nets or covers, just working on that tan. Imagine all the matches, played all year rounddddd...

Ooooohhhh You may say I'm a seamer, but I'm not James Anderson. I hope some day you'll edge behind, and the cordon will appeal as one!

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: cricket news icc
    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019

