Yuvraj, Harbhajan stand with Afridi in fight against coronavirus, duo face twitter backlash

As the world has been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these difficult times.

Now, former India all-rounder Yuvraj has joined hands with Harbhajan to back former Pakistan skipper Afridi to help those in need.

Yuvraj took to social media to profess his support to Afridi and his foundation which have donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

"These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh," Yuvraj tweeted.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Earlier, Harbhajan had praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. The Chennai Super Kings star took to social media to praised Afridi's gesture.

"Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

"The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times. Let's do our bit to help

@SafridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can http://donatekarona.com for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph," tweeted Harbhajan.

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

Although it was for a noble cause, Yuvraj and Bhajji's tweet didn't go well with Indian fans, who showed their discontent at the pair for supporting Afridi's foundation.

Due to Afridi's past remarks about India, which had enraged many Indian fans in the past and given the relations between the two countries, fans on Twitter were furious. Here are some of the responses:

Go to hell, Yuvraj. Lost all respect for you and your comrade Harbhajan Singh who too has an overly soft spot for Pakistanis and Shahid Afridi. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) March 31, 2020

Yeah sure.....Give money to him to fight against India occupied Kashmir.

Well done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BxlkIG3IuL — AJ (@DarrKeAage) March 31, 2020

Not done! He runs propaganda against India and is one of the most hateful Pakistani celeb and you are supporting him? @harbhajan_singh — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) March 31, 2020

Hope Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are donating to PMCares or other Indian charities as well. The country needs voices like them during this time. — Vishakha (@VishakhaJ18) March 31, 2020