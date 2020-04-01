Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuvraj, Harbhajan stand with Afridi in fight against coronavirus, duo face twitter backlash

By

Bengaluru, April 1: Former India star Yuvraj Singh joined compatriot Harbhajan Singh to support Pakistan's Shahid Afridi in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world has been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these difficult times.

Now, former India all-rounder Yuvraj has joined hands with Harbhajan to back former Pakistan skipper Afridi to help those in need.

Yuvraj took to social media to profess his support to Afridi and his foundation which have donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

"These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh," Yuvraj tweeted.

Earlier, Harbhajan had praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. The Chennai Super Kings star took to social media to praised Afridi's gesture.

"Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

"The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times. Let's do our bit to help

@SafridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can http://donatekarona.com for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph," tweeted Harbhajan.

Although it was for a noble cause, Yuvraj and Bhajji's tweet didn't go well with Indian fans, who showed their discontent at the pair for supporting Afridi's foundation.

Due to Afridi's past remarks about India, which had enraged many Indian fans in the past and given the relations between the two countries, fans on Twitter were furious. Here are some of the responses:

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga flashback
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue