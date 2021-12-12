Yuvraj Singh birthday: Wishes pour in as Kohli recalls meeting southpaw for first time

The friendship between Kohli and Yuvraj isn't a secret to anyone. Be it winning crucial matches as teammates for the country, sharing lighter moments on-and-off the field or their close association with sports brand PUMA - the bond between the batsmen have always caught the attention and interest of cricketing fans.

Wishing Yuvraj on his birthday on Sunday (December 12), a nostalgic Kohli took to social media and shared a video recollecting unforgettable memories with the legendary batsman.

"I had come from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable and started joking around with me," said Kohli while recalling his first meeting with Yuvraj in 2008.

The World Cup-winning star had a glorious 17-year long international career complete with achievements that every cricketer dreams of.

Coming from the Northern part of the country, both share similar interests, especially their love for Punjabi food, fashion and music, said Kohli, as he relieved and narrated throwback moments from their tournaments in this special birthday wish for Yuvraj.

Apart from Kohli, several Indian players including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, sent their wishes to the southpaw on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul were also among many others who extended their warm wishes to the former all-rounder.

"402 international matches 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI.

"You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May God bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12," tweeted Gautam Gambhir.

Indian Premier League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) also wished the left-handed batter on his special day.

"Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12. The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today," tweeted DC.

Here’s wishing a legend of Indian Cricket and a true superstar, @YUVSTRONG12, a very very Happy Birthday. 🥳



"Here's wishing a legend of Indian Cricket and a true superstar, @YUVSTRONG12, a very very Happy Birthday. Have a great day, legend!" tweeted RCB.

"Wishing our former #Riser and #TeamIndia superstar @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday," tweeted SRH.

(With inputs from PUMA Media Release)