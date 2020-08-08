Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to his lady love Dhanashree Verma, wishes pour in

By
Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to his lady love Dhanashree Verma, wishes pour in (Twitter of Yuzvendra Chahal)
Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to his lady love Dhanashree Verma, wishes pour in (Twitter of Yuzvendra Chahal)

Bengaluru, August 8: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday (August 8) announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma. Chahal took to his social media accounts to announce the decision and wrote: "We said Yes, along with our families."

Chahal has appeared on a few Zoom workshops with Dhanashree earlier during the lockdown. She is a doctor by profession and does choreography too. She is also active on YouTube channels as per her profession.

It is another high profile news surrounding an Indian cricketer as all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic became parents to a baby boy a few days back.

Chahal will soon be travelling to UAE for the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to be held in India in May but had to be postponed due to the on-going Covid 19 crisis.

The teams will travel to UAE on August 27 and will be quarantined in that country before the IPL 2020. The BCCI had made extensive arrangements including a bio-secure atmosphere for the safety of the players, officials, broadcast crew and other people associated with the league. It has been reported that the BCCI and the Tata Medical Services will soon be arrived at an agreement for the creation of the bio-secure bubble.

The fate of the IPL 2020 had thrown into doubt but the cancellation of the ICC T20 World Cup opened up a window for the event to be conducted. The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held at Australia between October and November this year but the Coronavirus crisis forced the Australian Government and the Cricket Australia to convey to the ICC their inability to host the event this year.

Once the IPL 2020 begins, Chahal will be an important cog in the bowling wheel of the Royal Challengers and his leg-spin might come handy for them in the rather slow tracks of the UAE.

More YUZVENDRA CHAHAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue