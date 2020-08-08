Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to his lady love Dhanashree Verma, wishes pour in

Chahal has appeared on a few Zoom workshops with Dhanashree earlier during the lockdown. She is a doctor by profession and does choreography too. She is also active on YouTube channels as per her profession.

It is another high profile news surrounding an Indian cricketer as all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic became parents to a baby boy a few days back.

Chahal will soon be travelling to UAE for the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to be held in India in May but had to be postponed due to the on-going Covid 19 crisis.

The teams will travel to UAE on August 27 and will be quarantined in that country before the IPL 2020. The BCCI had made extensive arrangements including a bio-secure atmosphere for the safety of the players, officials, broadcast crew and other people associated with the league. It has been reported that the BCCI and the Tata Medical Services will soon be arrived at an agreement for the creation of the bio-secure bubble.

The fate of the IPL 2020 had thrown into doubt but the cancellation of the ICC T20 World Cup opened up a window for the event to be conducted. The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held at Australia between October and November this year but the Coronavirus crisis forced the Australian Government and the Cricket Australia to convey to the ICC their inability to host the event this year.

Once the IPL 2020 begins, Chahal will be an important cog in the bowling wheel of the Royal Challengers and his leg-spin might come handy for them in the rather slow tracks of the UAE.