Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on Twitter

By

Bengaluru, January 29: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to troll skipper Virat Kohli and opener K L Rahul on the eve of the team's third T20I against New Zealand.

On Tuesday (January 28), the wrist spinner, who is very well known for making fun of not only himself but also his teammates, showed another example of that when he posted a picture of him holding the bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of Rahul and Kohli playing the same shot.

"When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters (sic.)" Chahal posted along with the collage on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Chahal was in the midst of another hilarious moment when Kiwis opener Martin Guptill had sweared at him in hindi on live TV after the second T20I in Auckland.

The Indian team, who lead the T20I series 2-0 against, are all set for the third T20I against the Blackcaps, which will be played in Hamilton on Wednesday (January 29),

The fourth match will then be played on Friday (January 31) in Wellington, while the fifth and final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
