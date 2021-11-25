Cricket
Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer share banter after India win 4 in 4 tosses against New Zealand

By Mike Joseph

Bengaluru, November 25: Citing Team India's rare streak of toss wins in the ongoing series against New Zealand, former pace spearhead Zaheer Khan sparked off a Twitter conversation about the rarest cricketing moments in recent history.

Much to the fans' delight, this led to a lighthearted exchange between cricket stars like Smriti Mandhana, Faf Du Plessis, Shakib al Hasan and Shafali Verma about their favourite, rare on-field moments, which are also popular as NFTs on cricket digital collectibles platform Rario.

Never one to shy away from some good-natured banter, Wasim Jaffer jumped in with a quip, sending fans into a tizzy. Cricket analyst and commentator Aakash Chopra also joined the conversation and shared his favourite NFT worthy moment.

Zaheer, Smriti, Faf, Shakib and Shafali are among the first cricketers to venture into the world of cricket NFTs, having signed with Rario to mint exclusive NFTs of their noteworthy moments. And the cricketers shared their rarest moments in the sport.

Here are some of the tweets as cricketers share banter:

Zaheer Khan

The former pacer started off the conversation by tweeting: "Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply #Rario"

Shakib Al Hasan responds to Zak

The Bangladesh all-rounder responded to Zaheer with the following message: "@ImZaheer was thinking of framing that 5-20 in Mirpur'18 against the windies & hanging in my living room. There are some stump breaking moments too. Can't share those though #Rario"

Smriti Mandhana shares another moment

Indian women's opening batter too joined the conversation as she tweeted a graphic of Shakib's wicket celebration with the caption: "What do you think about this one Shakib? PS: I own this moment"

The Bangladesh all-rounder soon responded by stating: "OMG! Had completely forgotten about this one. Great if you can share it with me Smriti."

Faf du Plessis had his own moment

The former South Africa skipper also shared some banter as he responded to Shakib with a clip of his own which had a caption: "6 wickets on a turning track? That's bread and butter for you Shakib. You really want to see an interesting moment ? Here we go . Ill leave it for Zak to decide #rario"

Shafali Verma reminds them about Champion

Smriti Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma also joined the conversation by adding Dwayne Bravo into the mix with the tweet: "Good one Faf. But turning track or no turning track, bowlers always dance to the tunes of the DJ. #Rario"

Jaffer adds some banter

Always having banter on social media, Wasim Jaffer couldn't hold back as he tweeted: "Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan"

Zaheer responds to Jaffer

The former left-arm pacer had hilarious response his then batting teammate Jaffer as he tweeted: "Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match!"

Aakash Chopra opts for some all-round power

Former India opener turned commentator also joined the chat as Aakash Chopra pitched in for Andre Russell, who played a blinder. He tweeted: "Brother ZK, how about Russell's superhuman effort in the CPL? A hattrick and a match winning century on his CPL captaincy debut. I'm not sure if anything is rarer this. Mind-boggling. #Rario"

With more than $1.5B in NFT transactions generated in the first quarter of 2021, NFTs are gaining momentum through collections of digital memorabilia from fan-favorite athletes, sporting moments and memorable digital moments in games.

Reflecting the surging popularity of cricket NFTs, the platform has witnessed tremendous demand from cricket fans around the world with Rario's officially licensed cricket NFT packs selling out within minutes.

As NFTs continue to stake their claim as a new asset class in a rapidly evolving market, the launch of Rario's Marketplace was an immediate success, with users seeing huge returns as several Rario NFTs made 22X to 100X gains.

Source: Media Release

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 13:46 [IST]
