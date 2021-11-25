Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer share banter after India win 4 in 4 tosses against New Zealand

Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? 😉



Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments?



PS: Only Cricketers can reply 😜#Rario — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

Zaheer Khan

The former pacer started off the conversation by tweeting: "Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply #Rario"

@ImZaheer was thinking of framing that 5-20 in Mirpur’18 against the windies & hanging in my living room. There are some stump breaking moments too. Can’t share those though 😛#Rario https://t.co/24RKp0PVFx — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) November 24, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan responds to Zak

The Bangladesh all-rounder responded to Zaheer with the following message: "@ImZaheer was thinking of framing that 5-20 in Mirpur'18 against the windies & hanging in my living room. There are some stump breaking moments too. Can't share those though #Rario"

What do you think about this one Shakib?



PS: I own this moment 🤪#Rario https://t.co/vMZFVMsUCn pic.twitter.com/lKJQeqUDDS — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) November 24, 2021

Smriti Mandhana shares another moment

Indian women's opening batter too joined the conversation as she tweeted a graphic of Shakib's wicket celebration with the caption: "What do you think about this one Shakib? PS: I own this moment"

The Bangladesh all-rounder soon responded by stating: "OMG! Had completely forgotten about this one. Great if you can share it with me Smriti."

6 wickets on a turning track? That's bread and butter for you Shakib. You really want to see an interesting moment ? Here we go . Ill leave it for Zak to decide #rario https://t.co/IqJDppLVOD pic.twitter.com/mfuzbM77nq — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 24, 2021

Faf du Plessis had his own moment

The former South Africa skipper also shared some banter as he responded to Shakib with a clip of his own which had a caption: "6 wickets on a turning track? That's bread and butter for you Shakib. You really want to see an interesting moment ? Here we go . Ill leave it for Zak to decide #rario"

Good one Faf. But turning track or no turning track, bowlers always dance to the tunes of the DJ. #Rario https://t.co/VaR7gFAp1B pic.twitter.com/6npUjIOBAH — Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) November 24, 2021

Shafali Verma reminds them about Champion

Smriti Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma also joined the conversation by adding Dwayne Bravo into the mix with the tweet: "Good one Faf. But turning track or no turning track, bowlers always dance to the tunes of the DJ. #Rario"

Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan 😆 https://t.co/YRl0QfdytC pic.twitter.com/0Px01SrKih — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

Jaffer adds some banter

Always having banter on social media, Wasim Jaffer couldn't hold back as he tweeted: "Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan"

Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match! 😂#Rario https://t.co/stBqkk5uf5 pic.twitter.com/zcjnevnHHv — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

Zaheer responds to Jaffer

The former left-arm pacer had hilarious response his then batting teammate Jaffer as he tweeted: "Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match!"

Brother ZK, how about Russell’s superhuman effort in the CPL? A hattrick and a match winning century on his CPL captaincy debut. I’m not sure if anything is rarer this. Mind-boggling. #Rario https://t.co/jQM7nNSweO pic.twitter.com/Um46gHWTv8 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 24, 2021

Aakash Chopra opts for some all-round power

Former India opener turned commentator also joined the chat as Aakash Chopra pitched in for Andre Russell, who played a blinder. He tweeted: "Brother ZK, how about Russell's superhuman effort in the CPL? A hattrick and a match winning century on his CPL captaincy debut. I'm not sure if anything is rarer this. Mind-boggling. #Rario"