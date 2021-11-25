Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer share banter after India win 4 in 4 tosses against New Zealand

|
Zaheer Khan
The former pacer started off the conversation by tweeting: "Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply #Rario"
Shakib Al Hasan responds to Zak
The Bangladesh all-rounder responded to Zaheer with the following message: "@ImZaheer was thinking of framing that 5-20 in Mirpur'18 against the windies & hanging in my living room. There are some stump breaking moments too. Can't share those though #Rario"
Smriti Mandhana shares another moment
Indian women's opening batter too joined the conversation as she tweeted a graphic of Shakib's wicket celebration with the caption: "What do you think about this one Shakib? PS: I own this moment"
The Bangladesh all-rounder soon responded by stating: "OMG! Had completely forgotten about this one. Great if you can share it with me Smriti."
Faf du Plessis had his own moment
The former South Africa skipper also shared some banter as he responded to Shakib with a clip of his own which had a caption: "6 wickets on a turning track? That's bread and butter for you Shakib. You really want to see an interesting moment ? Here we go . Ill leave it for Zak to decide #rario"
Shafali Verma reminds them about Champion
Smriti Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma also joined the conversation by adding Dwayne Bravo into the mix with the tweet: "Good one Faf. But turning track or no turning track, bowlers always dance to the tunes of the DJ. #Rario"
Jaffer adds some banter
Always having banter on social media, Wasim Jaffer couldn't hold back as he tweeted: "Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan"
Zaheer responds to Jaffer
The former left-arm pacer had hilarious response his then batting teammate Jaffer as he tweeted: "Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match!"
Aakash Chopra opts for some all-round power
Former India opener turned commentator also joined the chat as Aakash Chopra pitched in for Andre Russell, who played a blinder. He tweeted: "Brother ZK, how about Russell's superhuman effort in the CPL? A hattrick and a match winning century on his CPL captaincy debut. I'm not sure if anything is rarer this. Mind-boggling. #Rario"