Zambia T10 League: Full schedule, timing, squads, live streaming details

Bengaluru, July 4: The Zambia T10 League will kick start on July 4 and will culminate on July 12. The latest T10 League in the block will see four teams vying for the title, and the tournament is sponsored by BetBarter. The games will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of BetBarter and the registered users of BetBarter website too can watch it.
Kushal Jain, the Chairman of Zambia Professional Cricketers Association, said the tournament will encourage people to take up the sport and give them some calming effect on these grim times.
Schedule (All timings IST)
July 4: Lusaka Heats vs Kitwe Kings, 12:00 PM
Kabwe Stars vs Ndola Blitz, 2:00 PM
Lusaka Heats vs Kabwe Stars, 4:00 PM
Kitwe Kings vs Ndola Blitz, 6:00 PM
July 5: Kitwe Kings vs Kabwe Stars, 12:00 PM
Lusaka Heats vs Ndola Blitz, 2:00 PM
Lusaka Heats vs Kabwe Stars, 4:00 PM
Kitwe Kings vs Ndola Blitz, 6:00 PM
July 11: Kitwe Kings vs Kabwe Stars (12:00 PM)
Lusaka Heats vs Ndola Blitz, 2:00 PM
Kabwe Stars vs Ndola Blitz, 4:00 PM
Lusaka Heats vs Kitwe Kings, 6:00 PM
July 12: Semifinal 1, 12:00 PM
SemiFinal 2, 2:00 PM
Final, 5:30 PM
Squads: Kabwe Stars: Joseph Chinunga (Captain), Godfrey Kandela, Isaac Mwaba, Allan Nsesha, Gladson Kandela, Tapson Nyirongo, James Zimba, Kanswe Omala, Tausif Panchibaya, Madaliso Mvula, Mohammade Baidu, Mohsin Agaz, Ashraf lulat, Lawrence Mutale, Zakir Patel.
Kitwe Kings: Himal Patel (Captain), Chetan Reddy, Azhar Bangliwala, Madhawa Kawshal, Azhar Haveliwala, Sarfraz Nomani, Vasim Akram, Joyeb Chand, Bharat Kara, Mahroof Patel, Ayaz Dadabhai, Sanjay Patel, Mohsin Abdhul Hayat, Titus Fernando, Warna Peiris.
Lusaka Heats: Mukesh Medium (Captain), Ashish Desai, Mehul Patel, Viswanadha Mudunuri, Mohammed Sohel Kadva, Aditya Kelkar, Deepak Siroya, Javid Patel, Nainesh Patel, Hashmi Sayyed, Nitin Jesani, Sebaj Patel, Babu Hayden, Manoj Patel, Irfan Galiya.
Ndola Blitz: Robert Rogers (Captain), James Squire, Connor Fletcher, Chris Mai, Calion Harris, James Badcock, Aiden Hawksworth, Keyle Russel, James Green, Devan Cowley, Oliver Snart, Thomas Vermaark, Richard Parker, Greg Geldenhuys, Craig Stow.
