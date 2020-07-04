Zambia T10 League: Full schedule, timing, squads, live streaming details

oi-Unnikrishnan G

Bengaluru, July 4: The Zambia T10 League will kick start on July 4 and will culminate on July 12. The latest T10 League in the block will see four teams vying for the title, and the tournament is sponsored by BetBarter. The games will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of BetBarter and the registered users of BetBarter website too can watch it.

