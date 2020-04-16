17-year-old Ajax youngster Sontje Hansen linked with Manchester City: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, April 16: Pep Guardiola is keen to add to his attacking options this summer with one eye on the future and reportedly is evaluating the highly-rated 17-year-old Ajax striker Sontje Hansen.
The youngster looks to be the latest big talent emerging from their famed academy. Guardiola is mindful of the need to reinforce his forward ranks, with Leroy Sane’s future uncertain while star forward Sergio Aguero is also ageing. The Spanish manager has not been shy of putting money on promising talents and getting Hansen would represent a signing for the long term who has been watched by the club’s scouts on several occasions.
However, Guardiola could face competition from Italian trio Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus, while German club RB Leipzig are also believed to be monitoring him.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
1) The Dutch youngster broke into the first-team in December last year in a Dutch Cup fixture against Telstar. Four days later he made his Eredivisie debut with 15 minutes off the bench in a 6-1 thrashing of Den Haag.
2) Hansen has served Holland at each age group from under-15 to under-18 colours. The 17-year-old first caught eyes during last year's Under-17 World Cup and Under-17 European cup. He scored three goals in their victorious Under-17 European Championship tournament in the Republic of Ireland while he netted six times in Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup on Holland's run to a semi-final exit.
3) The youngster can play in multiple positions - as a winger, as a number ten or even dropping deeper into the 'false nine' role that would please Pep Guardiola. In the U-17 World cup, he started playing in the wings but later moved to No 9. In his two appearances in the Ajax shirt, he has mostly been deployed as a winger.
4) Despite such high promises the youngster could be available for as low as £6m. The reason for the unusually low estimate of the youngster is that Hansen's current deal runs out next summer, in June 2021.