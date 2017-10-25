3 star players who surprisingly opted for I-League over ISL

Bengaluru, October 25: This year, the Indian Super League and the I-League will take place simultaneously. Previously, the two major tournaments took place separately but with FIFA recognizition of ISL now, AIFF has taken over ISL under their clutch.
Even though ISL is much ahead of I-League in terms of publicity and money, some of the biggest stars in the I-League have surprisingly opted to play I-League ahead of ISL this season. As they say, glamour is not everything. Passion is sometimes more important than money and Football is an ideal example for that.
In this article, we will take a look at three such star players:
Arnab Mondal
The two-time ISL champion with Kolkata franchise ATK will be leading East Bengal in the I-League this season and will be a major miss in the Indian Super League.
The former ATK defender would easily slot into any ISL side thanks to his immense experience and excellent game-reading ability but he has opted to stay loyal to East Bengal which is something worth applauding.
Mondal didn't even take part in the ISL domestic draft as he had already committed his future to the Red and Golds.
Katsumi Yusa
A cult legend of the I-League over the years, Katsumi Yusa has joined East Bengal from ardent rivals Mohan Bagan this season.
The former Mohun Bagan captain will be remembered fondly by the Bagan fans for his contribution to the club and East Bengal fans will be waiting to see his magic for the Red and Gold this campaign.
A midfielder with excellent ability on the ball and eye for a pass, Katsumi could have been an asset to any ISL side but he chose I-League over the glamour of the franchise-based tournament.
Sony Norde
Well, the final name on this list is no surprise. He is unarguably the best player of I-League and kudos to the Mohun Bagan management that they have managed to keep hold onto their best player. Also, Norde’s commitment to the iconic Kolkata club should be admired as he could have been one of the key players of any ISL side with his talent.
This season, ISL fans will no longer be able tosee the flying Haitian in action as he is all set to make hay in the less glamorous confines of the I-League.