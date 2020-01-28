Football
34 students in fray for annual La Liga Football Schools Scholarship

By
La Liga
The Scholarship initiative was launched from the 2018-19 season

Bengaluru, January 28: La Liga held the final phase of selection for its annual Football Schools Scholarship, from which students will be selected to visit Spain to gain more football experience.

At the National Camp, held recently in New Delhi, eight trained coaches judged the 34 players on various aspects to select the best. The winners of the Scholarship will be announced in February, 2020.

The Scholarship initiative was launched from the 2018-19 season onwards, in association with the Spanish Embassy in India. The selected students will visit Spain for a period of 10-14 days to receive high quality training from a top club.

AIFF and Cadiz CF start football masters course in India

The initiative was designed to create of a reward system for La Liga Football Schools' students and to provide them with a progression platform for their football dreams.

Evaluation process

Evaluation process

Eight coaches, including the Technical director - Javier Cabrera, Regional Co-ordinator from West Zone - Saul Vazquez Chas and the Senior Specialist in Sports Projects Development - David Garcia Gomez evaluated the students.

The following criteria was used for it -- technical skill, demonstrated history of progression and strong performance in La Liga Football Schools, exemplary behaviour, attitude, studies and strong sporting values like commitment, effort, team spirit, respect, teamwork and humbleness.

Flagship programme

Flagship programme

This year, the 34 players represented seven different cities including Bengaluru Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The students hail from different centres of La Liga's flagship programme, LaLiga Football Schools, which has presence in 14 cities across India.

Several initiatives

Several initiatives

With the primary aim of imparting high quality technical training to students and coaches in the country, La Liga has undertaken several initiatives under the Football Schools project including the annual scholarship, Train the Trainer, Training Camps and many more.

Since its launch in 2018, La Liga Football Schools has reached out to over 10,000 students across 30 plus centres in the country.

Reward opportunity

Reward opportunity

Commenting about the initiative, La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "La Liga Football Schools has been one of our most important projects in India. Over the past 1.5 years, we've made huge strides in making an impact at the grassroots development of the sport and this Scholarship is one step further in that direction.

"The Scholarship creates a reward opportunity for the young aspiring footballers and then allows the students who visit Spain to circulate their knowledge among their peers. Last year, four students were selected from India and judging by the potential we saw at the National Camps this year, we expect more return from this initiative."

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 14:52 [IST]
