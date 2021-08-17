A host of Premier League clubs targeting Phillipe Coutinho

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Barcelona are rumoured to be offering midfielder Phillipe Coutinho to a number of clubs across Europe as they look to improve their disastrous financial situation.
After developing into one of the best midfielders in the world at Liverpool, Coutinho joined Barcelona as their costliest signing in a £142million deal in January 2018. But he never really got going at the La Liga side and always seemed to struggle for either form or fitness.
After spending on loan at Bayern in 2019-20 he was largely unused last season. This season as well manager Koeman has hinted that the player is not in his plans after omitting him from the squad against Real Sociedad last weekend.
The club is now looking for a buyer for him. Barcelona may not avail anything close to what they paid for Coutinho, but the saving of wages will be significant.
Barcelona would be willing to pay half of Coutinho's £200,000 a week wages to allow him to join any interested sides on loan. There have been suggestions that the former Liverpool player has been offered to several Premier League clubs on loan and so far reportedly three clubs have been contacted.
Arsenal are believed to be one of the strong contenders to get him on loan as per recent rumours. Arteta has been a long term admirer of the playmaker. And as he still looks to add a creative midfielder before the transfer window shuts on August 31, Coutinho has now emerged as a lucrative option available on loan.
Leicester City are also reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old on loan. His agent Kia Joorabchian has reportedly held talks with the Foxes and a reunion with his former manager Brendan Rodgers has been mooted. He could well be a solid fit at Leicester considering James Maddison’s uncertain future. Even if Maddison stays put, the Brazilian would be a massive addition to the side.
West Ham are believed to be the third side whom the Brazilian's agent has contacted. David Moyes needs to find another attacking midfield player following Jesse Lingard’s return to Manchester United, so Coutinho could fill that role. Wolves and Spurs have also been linked lately.
Now it is understood that the coming week could be vital in confirming a destination and there's no doubt, the midfielder could be the centre of attraction for the remaining transfer window.