A look at previous four all-English European finals

Bengaluru, May 10: The Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world and their recent dominance in European club competitions validate the fact.
An English side is guaranteed to win the Champions League this season, with Manchester City and Chelsea set to face each other in the final. It will be the third all-English final in the competition and the fifth across European club football.
Here we have taken a look at the previous four occasions where two English sides have faced each other in a European final:
1. 1972 UEFA Cup – Tottenham v Wolves
The North London side beat Wolves 3-2 on aggregate over two legs to become the inaugural winners of the newly-formed competition previously known as Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. A 2–1 victory at Molineux proved decisive for Spurs who later stopped a prominent Wolves in the second leg 1-1 at home to be the winner.
2. 2008 Champions League – Man Utd v Chelsea
The Red Devils secured a dramatic victory beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the extra time in rainy Moscow. Cristiano Ronaldo and Frank Lampard scored the goals in regulated time for their respective side. But John Terry and Nicolas Anelka's missed penalties proved to be conclusive as United clinched their third Champions league glory.
3. 2019 Europa League – Chelsea v Arsenal
Chelsea reached their second Europa League final in 2019 after 2013 and came up against London rivals Arsenal in Azerbaijan. A blistering second-half display from Maurizio Sarri's side saw them earn a 4-1 victory against Arsenal. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring after 49 minutes before Eden Hazard scored twice and created another for Pedro. Iwobi scored the only goal for Arsenal.
4. 2019 Champions League – Liverpool v Tottenham
European football history was made in 2019 with all-English finals in both of the continent's two major competitions. Just three days after the Europa League tie, two English giants locked horn for the ultimate glory. While Spurs were making their first-ever appearance in a Champions League final. Liverpool made an appearance in the final back to back after losing to Real Madrid in the previous year. But they ousted the former disappointment comprehensively winning the tie 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.