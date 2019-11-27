A look at the Manchester United team that could start against Astana

Bengaluru, Nov. 27: After a disappointing result against Sheffield United back in the weekend, Manchester United will look to bounce back in a winning way again in the midweek against Astana but have to rely on young guns only.
The Red Devils have already qualified for the next stage having recorded three wins and a draw in their four games so far. This game now would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co providing opportunities to youngsters as well as much-needed game time to players returning from injury.
Solskjaer's two assistants Michael Carrick and Kieran Mckenna both have not travelled with the squad along with most of the senior players. Only three senior players from the first team Lingard, Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw have flown to Astana and rest of the sides were fully crowded with U23 players alongside their mentor Nicky Butt who too has hopped.
In the home fixture against Astana, United closely beat them, winning 1-0 and here is our predicted line-up for the away game:
Goalkeeper
United have included two keepers from the side with Lee Grant and Matej Kovar. Grant is likely to play the game as an experienced choice while Kovar is likely to warm the bench.
Defence
A number of youngsters could make a debut in this section and the most exciting name would be Mengi, 17-year-old centre-back. Having signed his first professional contract earlier this season he is already turning heads at Old Trafford, with many rating him very highly. He's regularly worn the captain's armband for various United youth teams and now likely to partner Tuanzebe in the middle of the defence.
Mengi has made eight appearances for the Under-23s this season and three for the Under-18s. In right back positions, there could be another debutant too. Youngster Ethan Laird is likely to be the prime option in the right fullback area while in the left-back Luke Shaw could make a return after a big injury gap.
Midfield
United are likely to field a 4-2-3-1 formation and there could be one interesting names in the middle of the pitch, appearing for the first time. James Garner who already has been picked a number of times this season is likely to be one of the options in the double pivot role and partnering him is likely to be Galbraith, an 18-year-old central midfielder. He won his first senior Northern Ireland cap recently in September due to his impressive performances for United's Under-23s and for his country's age group sides. He operates in the middle of the park, often in more deep-lying positions, depending on the need of the team.
The number 10 role is likely to be operated by Jesse Lingard who also can captain the side against Astana. In the left-wing Chong could get another chance to impress again after underwhelming display so far in limited opportunities while in the right-wing Angel Gomes is likely to start who too could look to impress the boss.
Forward
United's attack will certainly be led by the 18-year-old Greenwood who has had a tremendous campaign so far. The English teenager already has three goals to his name in this competition and even scored back in the weekend against Sheffield. He is likely to lead the line with the absence of Rashford and Martial. His deputy, however, will be another exciting kid, 19-year-old Mellor who has three goals and four assists in his nine United reserve appearances this season.
United squad members for Astana fixture
Lee Grant, Matej Kovar, Max Taylor, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Dylan Levitt, Teden Mengi, DiShon Bernard, Largie Ramazani, Ethan Laird, Ethan Galbraith, Arnau Puigmal, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, James Garner, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood