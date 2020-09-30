A lot will happen in Manchester United ahead of the deadline day

Kolkata, September 30: Former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek still remains the only new arrival at Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.
But the final week of the transfer window could see some frenetic action happening at Old Trafford with many players set to leave as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks reinforcements.
Here we look at some of the deals that could take place ahead of the deadline day on October 5.
Arrivals
Jadon Sancho is still United's top target despite the two clubs still on the impasse over a fee. However, should they fail to acquire the English attacker, they have two alternatives. One is Watford's 21-year-old Ismaila Sarr and the other is Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.
Alex Telles is another one who is pretty close to signing for the Red Devils. But just like the Sancho deal, transfer fee is yet to be agreed. United are also exploring the options to sign a striker for the remainder of the season with Real Madrid's Luka Jovic a possible target, along with Edinson Cavani.
Departures
Defender Chris Smalling is set to leave with AS Roma and United already in talks over a transfer fee. Diogo Dalot is another one for whom United are looking for buyers. AC Milan and FC Porto have both shown interest.
After Dean Henderson's arrival, Sergio Romero has become surplus and so is the case with defender Marcos Rojo. Both will be free to leave if any club makes a reasonable offer over the next week.