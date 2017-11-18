Abdulrahman in line to win AFC honour again

Bengaluru, November 18: The UAE's Omar Abdulrahman is in line to win the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Player of the Year award for the second year in a row after being listed as one of the three nominees for the annual award.
Australia's Samantha Kerr, meanwhile, is among the three nominees for the women's award, along with Sung Hyang-sim of North Korea and Japan's Saki Kumagai.
The AFC winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bangkok on November 29.
Abdulrahman, who plies his trade with native club Al Ain, features on a three-man shortlist alongside China and Shanghai SIPG winger Wu Lei and Syrian striker Omar Khribin.
A string of magnificent displays for both Al Ain and the national team saw the wily midfielder being short-listed for the prestigious AFC awards once again.
Last year, the 26-year-old edged out Iraq's Hammadi Ahmed and Wu.
The Chinese star finds himself in the three-member shortlist once again and it will be a close battle between the SIPG winger and Al Ain midfielder.