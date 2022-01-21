Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay attracting Premier League interest - Things to know about him

Kolkata, January 21: Scottish league have a track record of nurturing top-class full-backs in recent years with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney being some of the biggest examples of the same.
The pair climbed the ladder to the first team in the Scottish League and then slowly made it big outside. If some reports are to be believed Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay could soon join them in the list.
The 18-year-old is becoming one of the most coveted young players in Scotland after enjoying a great level of success in the Premiership for the last one year.
Ramsay is said to be on the radar of a long list of clubs that includes Manchester United, Leeds United, Leicester City and Tottenham. All the clubs reportedly have scouted the youngster several times this season.
With a January move on the cards, here are a few things you need to know about the Scottish prodigy:
His career so far
Ramsay has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since his promotion to the Aberdeen senior side last year. He has been involved more in the first team this year and has been a revelation under manager Stephen Glass. He has featured in 20 games already this season, recording eight assists so far.
Playing Style
Ramsay played as a central midfielder in his younger days and that experience surely has improved his composure on the ball and passing as a right-back. His ability to hit crosses from the byline is one of the key points of his game. He is aggressive in his off the ball work but also has good positional sense. He is equally good at set-pieces.
Transfer Link-up
The Scottish side do not want to lose him at this stage. But, any significant Premier League offer could be hard to refuse. Leicester and Leeds United reportedly have already made an enquiry about the youngster.
However, a January move could see him remain at Aberdeen on loan till the end of the season. A fee of around £6million has reportedly been mooted for his signature. It now remains to be seen whether any of the Premier League clubs manage to get a deal done in this window.