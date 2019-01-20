AC Milan closing in on Serie A hotshot Piatek

Bengaluru, January 20: Krzysztof Piatek has been one of the most discussed names in world football in recent weeks as a host of clubs have been in the race for his signature but it is being reported in Italy that it is AC Milan who are closing in on the signature of the Polish wonderkid.
The Rossoneri are yet to make their first formal offer but Genoa expect a bid worth €45 million (€ 40 million plus € 5 million in add-ons) and it is expected that Milan are happy to pay that.
Premier League side West Ham have made two offers to sign Piatek previously, but the Rossoneri are firmly in the driving seat for the striker as they seek a replacement for Chelsea bound Gonzalo Higuain.
The San Siro giants believe that Piatek, who has scored 19 times in 21 appearances for Genoa this season, is the perfect man to fill Higuain's boots.
It remains to be seen whether West Ham will make a late attempt to change the course of the negotiations and send Piatek on his way to the London Stadium.
West Ham are hunting a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who is expected to move to China following a transfer fiasco of his own.
The Austrian international was left out of West Ham's squad for Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth which the Hammers lost 2-0 with Callum Wilson and Joshua King finding the back of the net.
Chelsea were unable to get Higuain's loan move from Juventus over the line in time for the striker to be on the bench at Arsenal today and the reason behind that is that AC Milan are yet to sign Piatek and are refusing to sanction the deal for Higuain until they get their hands on the Polish forward.
Piatek also interested Chelsea but they cooled their interest when it emerged they could get Higuain instead.