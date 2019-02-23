Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AC Milan 3 Empoli 0: Piatek's hot streak continues as Rossoneri roll on

By
AC Milan consolidated their grip on fourth place in Serie A as Krzysztof Piatek continued his sensational start to life at San Siro.
AC Milan consolidated their grip on fourth place in Serie A as Krzysztof Piatek continued his sensational start to life at San Siro.

Milan, February 22: Krzysztof Piatek continued his hot streak as AC Milan closed the gap on their city rivals Inter with a dominant 3-0 win over Serie A strugglers Empoli at San Siro.

After a frustrating first-half performance, in which Lucas Paqueta had a goal ruled out by VAR, Gennaro Gattuso's side put Empoli out of sight with two goals in as many minutes.

Piatek got things started in the 49th minute, netting his seventh Milan goal in just his sixth appearance, moments after Rade Krunic wasted a gilt-edged chance at the other end.

And Empoli's misery was immediately compounded by Franck Kessie's delicate chip, with Samu Castillejo's deft finish adding further gloss as Milan moved to within one point of third-placed Inter.

1
1011438

Paqueta thought he had put Milan ahead with a close-range header 10 minutes in, only for VAR to disallow the goal for offside.

Piatek had a penalty claim dismissed soon after, before Castillejo forced Bartlomiej Dragowski into a pair of fine saves.

Krunic struck wide from inside Milan's area following the restart, but Piatek showed no such profligacy when he tucked home from Hakan Calhanoglu's cut-back two minutes later.

Empoli's hopes of a comeback were all-but ended from Milan's next attack, Castillejo threading a neat pass into Kessie, who dinked a sublime finish over Dragowski.

Castillejo turned from provider to scorer with a sharp finish from Andrea Conti's cross, before substitute Fabio Borini had a late effort harshly cancelled out by VAR as Milan prepared for their Coppa Italia semi-final clash with Lazio in confident fashion.

What does it mean? Milan hitting their stride

Milan are really hitting some form under Gattuso and, while their focus will now switch to the Coppa Italia, third place in Serie A is certainly within their grasp. Inter face Fiorentina on Sunday and a slip-up against the Viola could cost Luciano Spalletti's side dear, with the Milan derby also on the horizon.

Empoli, meanwhile, remain three points above the relegation zone.

Piatek matches Bierhoff

It has been a sensational start to life at San Siro for Piatek, who became the first Milan player to score in each of his first four top-flight starts with the Rossoneri since Oliver Bierhoff in 1998.

Empoli's woeful away form continues

The visitors defended well in the first half but collapsed as soon as Piatek opened the scoring. Giuseppe Iachini's side have yet to win an away game in the league this term and must rely on their home form if they are to avoid relegation.

What's next?

Milan have the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final coming up on Tuesday before hosting Sassuolo in Serie A. Empoli face Parma in their next outing.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 26 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue