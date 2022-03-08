Football
AC Milan linked with star Italy striker Andre Belotti - Should they sign him?

By

Bengaluru, March 8: The future of Italy striker Andrea Belotti remains undecided at the moment but it seems as though AC Milan are now exploring the idea of getting him in the summer.

The Rossoneri are evaluating their course of action of upfront choices given the doubts about whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will extend his contract for another season. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara hence are keeping their eye open in the market and the Torino striker's availability could alert them to respond.

Belotti's current contract with Torino expires in the summer and it is understood that he is unlikely to renew any deal. The 29-year-old as a result is attracting plenty of suitors at the moment.

Several clubs from Serie A and Premier League have apparently already reached out to his camp. But he reportedly wants to reflect and evaluate given that the next choice will be a decisive choice for his career.

But as per rumours, if given a chance Belotti will prefer a move to AC Milan at the earliest. The centre-forward has been a Rossoneri fan since his childhood, and his dream is to play at San Siro.

Milan reportedly are aware of the interest and could take advantage of it. The Rossonero however are also keeping an eye on other striking options as well but as per the latest rumours, Belotti too is on their wishlist now.

Should Milan sign him?

Despite playing in a midtable side Belotti has been the main source of goals for the Serie A side. He has scored over 109 goals in 242 appearances for Torino which speaks the volumes about his influence in Italy. Milan have been pretty smart in getting bargain deals from the market in recent times and signing someone like Belotti on a free deal definitely would be a wise decision.

At just 28 years of age, Belotti will bring a slight youthfulness to an ageing attacking lineup at Milan which consist of 40 -year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and 35-year-old Olivier Giroud. Moreover, signing him on a free deal could hand the club advantage to invest funds on other top targets.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 16:58 [IST]
