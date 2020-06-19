Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan dealt injury blow as Musacchio requires ankle surgery

By Peter Hanson
Mateo Musacchio
Mateo Musacchio needs an operation on his left ankle and looks unlikely to play any part in Milan's Serie A run-in.

Milan, June 19: Milan have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the restart of Serie A after it was confirmed Mateo Musacchio needs surgery on his left ankle.

The centre-back has been dealing with inflammation to his ankle since January and the Rossoneri confirmed he will have to undergo a procedure in Spain.

A short Milan statement read: "AC Milan announces that Mateo Musacchio will have to undergo keyhole surgery to his left ankle.

"The operation will be performed by Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona next week."

Milan are seventh in the table, 12 points adrift of fourth place with 12 games to play.

Serie A Fixtures | Points Table

While Milan did not say how much time he will miss, Musacchio – who has made 18 top-flight appearances this term – appears certain to miss their remaining Serie A fixtures.

Italy's top tier, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, returns with matches behind closed doors this weekend, though Milan are not in action until Monday when they visit Lecce.

The Rossoneri were back in action in midweek, though, when they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on the away goals rule following a goalless draw at Juventus.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue