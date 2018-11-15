Adnan Januzaj blames Jose Mourinho for his Old Trafford exit

London, Nov 15: Former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj has blamed Jose Mourinho for his Old Trafford departure, insisting he was not given enough opportunities to shine during his time under the Special One.
The 23-year-old successfully broke into the first team under David Moyes' reign in the 2013-14 season and was destined to have a successful career.
But following Moyes' departure, the Belgian attacker failed to keep up the momentum and was sent on loan to Dortmund by Scot's successor Louis van Gaal. An unimpressive display at Bundesliga later saw him returning from loan spell early and the following season he was again sent on loan, this time by Mourinho to develop his game.
🔝 Le savoir-faire de @adnanjanuzaj ! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/MlKaIT1m2P— LaLiga (@LaLigaFRA) September 8, 2018
However, the move to the Stadium of Light ultimately grew as his last English club as the Belgian was shipped out permanently by the Portuguese without making a single appearance under him to La Liga side Real Sociedad.
However, while talking about his unanticipated Old Trafford exit, the 23-year-old Belgian has now suggested that he was not given any chances to impress Mourinho.
Since joining Sociedad, Januzaj has again found his fair share of joy where he has made 39 appearances overall competition in one and a half year, scoring four times and assisting seven. His impressive display last term also gave him a place at this Summer's World Cup where he even found the net during the group stage fixture against England.
#BEL #BEL #BEL @adnanjanuzaj 👌— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018
And as per Januzaj, he was always such good enough for United, but due to Mourinho's desire of getting experienced players with names, he was made to leave the side.
He said: "I didn't really get a chance because at the time he probably wanted more experienced players with names.
"For me it wasn't a problem. I had to move on and now I am happy in Spain and making a difference. I always knew I had the quality to play for Manchester United. I know what I am capable of.
"They didn't give me a chance but it's not a problem I am happy in Spain and enjoying my football."