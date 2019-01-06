AFC Asian Cup 2019: India vs Thailand: Live Updates

Bengaluru, January 6: India are back among the continent’s elite after eight years and will look to remind everyone that they can measure up to the challenge as they open their much-awaited AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (January 6).

Difficult challenges, though, await Stephen Constantine's team in Group A where they are drawn alongside Thailand, Bahrain and hosts UAE.

Sunday’s opponents, Thailand, are in red-hot goalscoring form and the Blue Tigers will be required to keep things tight at the back with the focus on goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the defence led by Sandesh Jhingan.

Pritam Kotal and Narayan Das are trusted servants to guard the flanks and in front of them would be the likes of Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary or Ashique Kuruniyan. Anirudh Thapa and Pronay Halder have formed a solid partnership in the double pivot for India and their output will be crucial against a Thailand side who likes to keep the ball and punish their opponents with quick transitions.

For India, Sunil Chhetri will once again be the go-to forward but the national team's all-time top scorer will be up against a defence that has kept nine clean sheets in 20 matches. However, Thailand's recent debacles, including a loss against Oman in a friendly, will boost India's confidence ahead of the crucial showdown.

Here are the Live Updates of India’s opener against Thailand:

The Blue Pilgrims are all set to back the Men in Blue. It's Matchday!@IndianFootball Team is pumped up to face Thailand Football Team in their opening encounter.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #AFCAsianCup #BlueTigers #InquilabEIndianFootball pic.twitter.com/j0zkXAxsbi — Blue Pilgrims (@BluePilgrims) January 5, 2019 Just under two hours to go for the much-awaited kick-off at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where India will face Thailand in their opening encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.