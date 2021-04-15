Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League 2021: Gritty FC Goa hold formidable Al Rayyan

By
FC Goa
FC Goa impressed on their AFC Champions League debut

Bengaluru, April 15: FC Goa made their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League debut memorable by holding Qatar's formidable Al Rayyan to a goalless draw in a Group E tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Next on the cards for the Gaurs is the UAE's Al Wahda on Saturday. The match kicks off at 8pm IST, while Rayyan will face last year's AFC Champions League runners-up Persepolis of Iran.

The draw also means Goa and Rayyan are third in Group E, two points behind Persepolis, who beat Al Wahda 1-0.

Juan Ferrando gave Ishan Pandita his first start in FC Goa colours as James Donachie and Ivan Gonzalez started as the favoured pair at the back. There was also a start for Sanson Pereira and Brandon Fernandes, the latter's availability serving as a real boost after the Indian international missed a chunk of the Indian Super League (ISL) season owing to injury.

Once the opening whistle blew, it was the eight-time Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions who started brighter, sensing an opportunity to pounce as Goa played out from the back. They fashioned the first chance of the game as early as the sixth minute as Yacine Brahimi emerged with the ball in a dangerous area as the Gaurs gave away possession.

Thankfully for Ferrando's men, his shot flew wide, but a similar opportunity presented itself just three minutes later as Yohan Boli hit the side netting following another sloppy giveaway from the home side.

Goa sorted themselves out at the back soon after and started dictating the tempo as the game went on, and had their best chance of the half just five minutes from the halftime whistle. Alexander Romario struck a ferocious effort towards goal, and it needed dealing with from Fahad Younes in the Rayyan goal.

The Gaurs gave a good account of themselves in the first half and in the second period saw much the same resistance from the Men in Orange, even though Rayyan, coached by ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, bossed much of the possession in the early stages.

Despite the tiring minds and exhausted bodies, Goa displayed grit to see the final tense moments out and held on to achieve a historic draw against one of the toughest teams in the competition.

(Source: AFC/FC Goa Media)

More AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BVB 1 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More