Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso: Bande blows open Group A

By Joe Wright

Yaounde (Cameroon), January 14: Burkina Faso blew open the battle to qualify from Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they beat Cape Verde 1-0 on Thursday (January 13).

A clever finish from Hassane Bande with six minutes left of the first half gave Kamou Malo's side their first points, after they lost 2-1 to hosts Cameroon in their opening fixture.

Cape Verde were seeking a second win after beginning with victory over Ethiopia, but they produced only one shot on target in each half in a rather insipid attacking display.

Indeed, the only major moment of quality came when Bande used his chest to turn in a ferocious right-wing cross from Issa Kabore to put Burkina Faso ahead.

Cape Verde applied greater pressure in the second half but could not avoid suffering just their second defeat in nine Africa Cup of Nations matches.

The result also puts them under substantial pressure as they must now seek a positive result against group leaders Cameroon to ensure they qualify.

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 2:30 [IST]
