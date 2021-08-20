Afghanistan Taliban crisis: Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari dies after falling from US C-17 Globemaster plane

Kabul,
August
19:
An
Afghanistan
national
youth
team
footballer,
Zaki
Anwari,
died
after
falling from a US aircraft while trying to escape Kabul, France 24 reported on Thursday (August 19).
The 19-year-old footballer died on Monday after falling from a US military aircraft, a Facebook page about the Afghan national football team announced.
The news was confirmed by the General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports in Afghanistan, as per France 24.
The teenager had been called up to the national youth team as a 16-year-old. People have been paying tributes to the young footballer on social media since the news of his death.
A shocking video had appeared on the internet on Monday showing that at least three Afghans fell from the C-17 Globemaster soon after the plane took off from Kabul airport as they had clung to the underbelly of the plane in an attempt to flee the country.
The
US
officials
are
doing
due
diligence
to
better
understand
how
events
unfolded.
In the video, it appeared that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or the landing gear of the transport plane when they got flung out due to the huge G-force exerted during take-off.
At least 10 people were killed and several were injured at Kabul airport on Monday and Tuesday as thousands tried to catch flights in an attempt to flee the country soon after the Taliban captured Kabul.
On Sunday, as the terror group seized Kabul, thousands of people rushed to the airport to flee the country.
Officials believe that people were misinformed about the availability of flights at the airport. The Taliban has captured the reign of Afghanistan post the USA soliders withdrew from the nation completely after tenting their base in the early 2000s as part of a mission against ultra groups based in that nation.
Once Joe Biden had sworn in as the new American president, he had categorically said the US Army will be withdrawn from Afghanistan.