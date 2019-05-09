Football

Raiola suspended for three months ahead of transfer window

By Opta
Mino Raiola

Rome, May 9: Super agent Mino Raiola has been handed a three-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Raiola represents some of the leading players in the game, including Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, he was suspended for three months by the FIGC's Sports Procurators Commission on Wednesday (May 8), albeit no reasons were specified in a brief statement from the governing body.

His cousin, Vincenzo Raiola, was banned for two months.

One of Mino Raiola's main clients, Pogba, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid reported as potential suitors.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
    May 9, 2019

