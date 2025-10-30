English Edition
AIFF Super Cup: Kerala Blasters begin campaign with narrow win over Rajasthan United

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Kerala Blasters FC have started their campaign with a solid 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on Thursday (October 30).

Spanish forward Koldo Obieta made an immediate impact, scoring a decisive header in the 87th minute to secure all three points on his debut. Head Coach David Català fielded a strong lineup including key foreign players Adrián Luna, Koldo Obieta, and Juan Rodríguez, aiming for control through the midfield.

AIFF Super Cup Kerala Blasters begin campaign with narrow win over Rajasthan United

From the start, Kerala dominated possession, creating several opportunities. Koldo's early shot was blocked, and other attempts came close, including a Danish Farooq header that hit the crossbar. Rajasthan United struggled to contain Kerala's rhythm and focus on creative buildup rather than long balls.

The second half saw Rajasthan briefly threaten, but Kerala's goalkeeper Nora Fernandes made crucial saves. A turning point came when Rajasthan's defender Gursimrat Sing received a straight red card for pulling back Kerala's Nihal Sudeesh during a breakaway. With Rajasthan down to ten men, Kerala increased the pressure, making tactical substitutions to inject fresh energy.

The breakthrough came late when Juan Rodríguez's precise cross found Koldo, who rose above the defense for a powerful header that sealed the win. Kerala Blasters showcased control, composure, and character throughout the match, giving fans a promising glimpse of the season ahead.

Buoyed by this winning start, Kerala Blasters will look to carry momentum into their next match against SC Delhi on November 3, with continued emphasis on possession-based football and sharp attacking play.

Story first published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 19:10 [IST]
