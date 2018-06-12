Football

Maitland-Niles signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Posted By:
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles
London, June 12: Ainsley Maitland-Niles has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a long-term contract extension with the club.

The versatile youngster joined Arsenal's academy when he was nine years old and made 28 appearances for the first team during the 2017-18 season.

At 17, he made his debut and became Arsenal's second-youngest Champions League player when he came off the bench against Galatasaray, making his Premier League debut four days later against Newcastle United.

Maitland-Niles spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Ipswich Town and has also captained the England Under-20 side, playing a key role as they won the World Cup for the first time in 2017.

Arsenal also confirmed Maitland-Niles will wear the number 15 shirt next season.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
