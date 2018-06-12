Maitland-Niles signs new long-term Arsenal contract

London, June 12: Ainsley Maitland-Niles has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a long-term contract extension with the club.
The versatile youngster joined Arsenal's academy when he was nine years old and made 28 appearances for the first team during the 2017-18 season.
At 17, he made his debut and became Arsenal's second-youngest Champions League player when he came off the bench against Galatasaray, making his Premier League debut four days later against Newcastle United.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Ipswich Town and has also captained the England Under-20 side, playing a key role as they won the World Cup for the first time in 2017.
Arsenal also confirmed Maitland-Niles will wear the number 15 shirt next season.
New season, new contract, new number.
New season, new contract, new number.
