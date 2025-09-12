Football Al-Ahli's Missed Chances Result In 0-0 Draw Against Al-Ettifaq In Saudi Pro League In a tightly contested match, Al-Ahli failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities, resulting in a goalless draw against Al-Ettifaq. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, they could not find the net. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq played to a goalless draw, missing the chance to climb to the top of the Saudi Pro League. Both teams had opportunities to secure a win at EGO Stadium but failed to capitalise on them. Al-Ahli dominated early on, with Marek Rodak making crucial saves against Galeno, Ivan Toney, and Franck Kessie.Al-Ahli came closest to scoring in the 35th minute when Merih Demiral's header from Alvaro Medran's corner hit the crossbar. Shortly after, Georginio Wijnaldum missed a golden opportunity by shooting wide of the far post. In stoppage time, Galeno's attempt was cleared off the line by Ondrej Duda.The second half saw Al-Ahli continue their wastefulness. Demiral headed wide from another set-piece, only for an offside flag to save him from embarrassment. Kessie later volleyed wide, and Ibanez's powerful header was tipped over in the 95th minute. Despite these chances, both teams remained unbeaten.Al-Ahli will be reflecting on how they didn't secure three points despite numerous attacking moments. They managed 13 shots, with five on target and one hitting the woodwork, generating an expected goals (xG) of 1.14. They also controlled possession with 57.3% and completed 216 passes in the opposition half.Wijnaldum had perhaps the clearest chance but failed to convert it into a goal. On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq struggled offensively, failing to hit the target with any of their four attempts and recording an xG of just 0.5.

Despite their dominance in possession and chances created, Al-Ahli couldn't find a way past Rodak's goalkeeping efforts. The match ended with both teams sharing points and maintaining their unbeaten records in the league so far this season.