Alex Teixeira’s time at Chinese Super League likely to come to an end

London, Dec 21: Two years ago former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Alex Teixeira was one of the hottest property of world football and had been roaring the Ukrainian football with his goal scoring feet.
Texeira scored near about fifty goals for the Ukraine side and even became the Ukrainian Premier League Top Scorer of 2014–15, 2015-16 and Ukrainian Premier League Player of the Year of 2015.
The player soon caught attraction from all over the world and most notably Premier League giants Liverpool were among the front-runners to land the attacker for a reported £24.5m for Brazilian striker.
The Brazilian also then made a revelation about stating his desire to opt for the Merseyside side and said: “Let’s put it like this: everyone always knew that I wanted to stay in Europe and move to the English Premier League club.”
However, shockingly the attacker decided to move to the far east and signed for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning for a then Chinese record fee of £38.4m . The 27-year-old attacker had a fine time in the league so far and assured his price tag by scoring 30 goals in 71 appearances.
But despite such noteworthy performance, according to reports, the Chinese side is now trying to sell and cash on the player who has been surplus to requirements by new boss Fabio Capello and already been transfer listed by the club for a January transfer.
And as per reports, seeing this opportunity Liverpool along with Inter Milan have joined the race to sign the player. Apart from Texeira, the Chinese club are also willing to let go another Brazilian star player Ramires in the Winter.
Inter Milan director Walter Sabatini has already admitted that they're in talks over signing Jiangsu Suning pair Ramires and Alex Teixeira.
He said: “We are in sync with the Coach with the intention of making a few adjustments in January."
“We are evaluating the situations for Ramires and Teixeira, it is all yet to be defined."
Liverpool's position in the transfer battle is not clear as of yet however as per reports they are monitoring the situation with eyes wide open and will enter the deal when they feel they can manage the terms with the player and club only.
The Chinese side reportedly wants to recoup their spend and are allegedly willing to let the player go near about same price range however if the price tag is not matches they will still negotiate the deal.
But one thing is for sure the player will be sold in the January window either permanently or on loan. And now it will be interesting to see which team eventually get hold of the dazzling attacker in the January window.