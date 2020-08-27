All or Nothing, Tottenham Hotspur: Amazon series will be a treat for football buffs, says Mourinho

Bengaluru, August 27: Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series -- All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur -- will take the fans to the Premier League club's dressing room and highlight all major events, including the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the head coach.
Talking about how the show is different from an actual football game, Mourinho said, "People love football. What they've in their homes normally is 90 minutes of football and a little bit of the pre-match press conferences and after match.
But the day-to-day is something that normally is hidden behind closed doors. Twenty years ago I couldn't have ever imagined that I would be doing this with Amazon. Because 20 years ago, even 15, even 10, even five years ago, the dressing room, and when we say dressing room we mean our life behind closed doors - was quite sacred.
🎬 Behind-the-scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the #AllOrNothingSpurs Premiere Event... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/9Gcpvx9yEW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2020
"It's like a temple. We used to say what happens inside stays inside. So to imagine that people would be able to watch a half-time team talk, along with all of the good, bad and crazy moments, is great. We're giving people access to all of the things that you normally aren't able to show."
The video will follow not just the brand new epic 62,000-seater stadium in North London and the club's extensive work in helping to transform the local area, but also include the behind-the-scenes running of the club and the response to the Premier League shutdown.
🔊 Sound on— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020
🎙 Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?
Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS
"I'll give you an example: I love Formula 1 but what can I watch in Formula 1? I watch the race and then when they invite me to go to some Grand Prix I can share a few minutes in the boxes with the drivers or the engineers or the coaches but no more than that.
"When you've a TV series like yours (Amazon's Grand Prix Driver) you go into the inside of it. And of course, I loved it. Now I imagine the billions that love football will have this kind of access too. And I can promise because I know that everything was real in this case. Nothing was prepared. Everything was just us," Mourinho added.
The series will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 31.
(Source: Media Release)