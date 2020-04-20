All Premier League owners and where would Newcastle stand if the takeover is completed

Bengaluru, April 20: Every year in terms of transfer spending, English Premier League sides always top the list.
Surely due to huge popularity, the English first division produces a lot of revenue through ticket sales and TV deals. However, owning one of these clubs also demands you to be wealthy in the first place.
Not only millionaires plus also several billionaires in recent times have come forward putting money into Premier League times and if recent reports are to be believed the list could also extend by a new addition.
Billionaire Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is now primed to prise Newcastle United away from owner Mike Ashley as a £300m takeover of the club inches ever closer.
Such untold riches surely would put Newcastle among the rich list in the division. However, where would their new owner Mohammad Bin Salman stay in terms of monetary power?
So here is a list of the owners of every club by their estimated wealth if the takeover is completed as per the Talksport.
20. Norwich – Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones (£23m)
The bottom-placed side in the division also has the owner with less amount of riches. They have been owning the side since 1996.
19. Burnley – Mike Garlick (£62m)
The founder and CEO of Michael Bailey Associates Garlick has been the owner of the side since 2015 after acquiring the full rights of the side.
18. Watford – Gino Pozzo (£93m)
The father of the Watford owner owns Serie A side Udinese while the son Gino Pozzo has been the owner of the side since 2012.
17. Sheffield United – Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed (£198m)
Very few people know that the Premier League already have a Saudi owner. The Prince recently won a court battle against Kevin McCabe over the ownership of the club and now fully owns the side.
16. Bournemouth – Maxim Demin (£900m)
The Russian millionaire owned the company in 2015 and has been a big factor of Bournemouth's recent prosperity.
15. West Ham – David Sullivan and David Gold (£1.2bn)
Gold and Sullivan obtained a 50 per cent share in West Ham in January 2010 and then bought a further 10 per cent a few months later. Currently, Sullivan holds 51 per cent of those shares and Gold owns 35 per cent.
14. Brighton – Tony Bloom (£1.3bn)
Has been the owner since 2009 and helped the side reach Premier League fortunes from League one.
13. Everton – Farhad Moshiri (£1.5bn)
Earlier had a stake in Arsenal but took full control of the Merseyside side in 2016.
12. Liverpool – John Henry (£2.1bn)
The American businessman bought Liverpool in 2010 and recently has led an exciting rise at Anfield.
11. Crystal Palace – Joshua Harris (£2.7bn)
Harris is a major shareholder of the side with 18% stake. He also owns the hockey side the New Jersey Devils and basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers.
10. Southampton – Gao Jisheng (£3.1bn)
Bought the club as recently as in 2017 for £210 million.
9. Manchester United – The Glazers (£3.6bn)
In between 2003 and 2005, the American business family bought the most shares of the Old Trafford side with the direction of Malcolm Glazer. After his death in 2014, his sons Avram and Joel are now co-chairmen.
8. Tottenham – Joe Lewis (£3.9bn)
Joe Lewis's English National Investment Company purchased Spurs from Sir Alan Sugar in 2001.
7. Leicester – Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (£4.6bn)
Srivaddhanaprabha became the chairman of the club after his father Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's tragic death in 2018. He is the CEO and vice-chairman of King Power.
6. Aston Villa – Nassef Sawiris (£5bn)
One of the richest men of Africa, the Egyptian billionaire bought 55% stake of the club in 2018 from Tony Xia as Villa owner.
5. Wolves – Guo Guangchang (£5.2bn)
The Chairman of Fosun group oversaw the takeover in 2016 and they have not stopped from progressing since then from Championship to Premier League to European football.
4. Arsenal – Stan Kroenke (£6.8bn)
Kroenke was a minor stakeholder in the side since 2007 but bought the majority in 2011. Apart from Arsenal he also owns several top clubs including NFL team LA Rams, NBA outfit, the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.
3. Chelsea – Roman Abramovich (£9.6bn)
The Russian billionaire bought the club in 2003 for £140 million and fully changed the fortune of the Premier League side. Since his takeover, they have remained one of the biggest clubs in Europe as well in England with heavy investments.
2. Man City – Sheikh Mansour (£23.3bn)
Since Mansour's takeover, no club has invested more money than them in England. He is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of International Petroleum Investment Company and also has a stake in Richard Branson's space tourism programme, Virgin Galactic.
1. Newcastle – Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (£260bn)
If the takeover is completed Newcastle would have the richest owner in the division. Bin Salman's group is believed to have assets worth about £260 billion, with Bin Salman having personal assets of £7 billion. Moreover, he currently is Saudi Arabia’s deputy prime minister and his family is worth an insane £1.3 trillion.