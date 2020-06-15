All temporary rule changes of Premier League ahead of return

Bengaluru, June 15: Following in the footsteps of the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A, English Premier League is also set to resume from June 17th onwards after almost three months of absence.
But the return will be followed by an extensive list of rule modifications and changes to the game temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic effect. The rule changes are in line with the recent law amendments made by the International Football Association Board and medical guidelines to avoid most of the social contact.
Here are the rule changes that have to be abided temporarily:
1) No crowds or visitors will be allowed in the stadium. Stadiums will be restricted to an average of 300 people in attendance including players, staff and management people all along. Even these entries will be restricted to some places. Only 105 people at a time, maximum will be allowed to enter the 'red' zone which includes the pitch, technical area, tunnel and changing rooms.
2) Other than footballers and support staff, every individual member - if allowed - has to carry a virtual passport in their phone. It will be scanned via barcode to know if they are tested in the last ten days for coronavirus.
3) No ball boys will be in the ground. A big number of sterilised footballs will be placed on cones surrounding the pitch for use instead.
4) Footballers have had to sanitise their hands before and after entering the field of play.
5) There will be nine players on the substitute bench instead of seven while teams will be allowed to make substitution up to five players in 90 min instead three.
6) Premier League players' will have their names replaced for the first 12 games of the resumed season with 'Black Lives Matter' written on it to show solidarity for the recent episode of George Floyd. Additionally, a logo of the NHS will also be added in the jersey to appreciate the medical staff.