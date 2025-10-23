India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online?

Football Ruben Amorim Shifts Focus To Brighton After Manchester United's Victory Over Liverpool Following Manchester United's win against Liverpool, Ruben Amorim prioritises the upcoming match against Brighton. Key player performances and match predictions are discussed. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Manchester United's recent triumph over Liverpool has not allowed Ruben Amorim to relax, as he quickly shifts his focus to the upcoming Premier League match against Brighton. United achieved consecutive league victories for the first time under Amorim, highlighted by a 2-1 win at Anfield. Harry Maguire secured the victory with a late goal, following a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Amorim's decision to start Matheus Cunha instead of Benjamin Sesko and adjust the midfield setup received praise. However, his attention is now firmly on Brighton. "It was a good day and now I am concerned about Brighton," Amorim stated. "It meant a lot [on Sunday] but tomorrow, it won't mean a lot."

Danny Welbeck will be a significant threat for Brighton against United. The former United player scored twice in Brighton's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend. Welbeck, who left United in 2014, continues to impress his current manager, Fabian Hurzeler. "He's a top professional," Hurzeler said. "Before and after training he's prepared. He recovers well."

Senne Lammens has been impressive in goal for United, making five saves against Liverpool and only conceding to Cody Gakpo's close-range shot. Lammens replaced Altay Bayindir and aims to maintain his performance level. "I try my hardest," Lammens expressed. "I think I'm quite okay at this, trying to keep the noise out from outside."

Bryan Mbeumo is another player to watch for Manchester United. He opened the scoring against Liverpool with a well-taken goal assisted by Amad Diallo. Mbeumo has an excellent record against Brighton, contributing six goals in his last four starts against them.

Welbeck remains crucial for Brighton's success at Old Trafford. The 34-year-old striker has scored four goals in his last three Premier League matches, including braces against Chelsea and Newcastle. This season marks only the third time Welbeck has scored multiple goals in more than one game.

Match Prediction

The Opta supercomputer predicts a closely contested match between these two teams, with United having a slight edge over Brighton. Despite losing six of their last seven league games against Brighton, United have won their last three home matches in the Premier League under Amorim.

Brighton has won their previous three away games at Old Trafford, matching Manchester City's record from 1968 to 1972. However, with United's recent form and Brighton's strong performances at Old Trafford, a draw seems likely.

Manchester United aims for three consecutive wins under Amorim for the first time since Erik ten Hag's tenure last year. They have also secured three straight home victories in the league, equalling their total from the previous 13 home matches.

The Opta win probability gives Manchester United a 37.7% chance of winning, while Brighton stands at 35.9%, with a draw predicted at 26.4%. Both teams are eager to continue their positive runs as they face off at Old Trafford this Saturday.