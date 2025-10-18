Football Ruben Amorim Emphasises Unpredictability In Football Amid Support From Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ruben Amorim highlights the unpredictable nature of football, stressing that despite support from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, performance pressure remains high at Manchester United. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim has acknowledged the public backing from Manchester United's owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but he remains cautious about his tenure at the club. Ratcliffe, in a recent interview with The Times, suggested that Amorim might need three years to make a significant impact, drawing parallels with Mikel Arteta's journey at Arsenal. Despite this support, Amorim is aware that football's unpredictable nature doesn't guarantee time.

Manchester United currently sits 10th in the Premier League standings after seven matches, having secured only three victories. Their upcoming challenge is against Liverpool on Sunday. United has struggled at Anfield, failing to win in their last nine league visits since a 1-0 victory in January 2016 under Louis van Gaal. Liverpool could become just the second team to remain unbeaten in over ten consecutive home league games against United, following Chelsea.

Despite Ratcliffe's consistent support, Amorim stresses that neither his players nor staff should assume they have three years to make an impact. "It is really good to hear it but he tells me all the time, sometimes with a message after games - but you know, I know and Jim knows, that football is not like that," said Amorim. He emphasises the importance of focusing on the next match rather than relying on long-term assurances.

Amorim feels that while Ratcliffe's comments help fans understand the leadership's patience, they may also create a false sense of security within the club. He believes that constant pressure is essential for success in football. "The pressure I put on the team or on myself is so much bigger [than that from outside]. In football, especially in big clubs, you need to prove yourself every weekend," he stated.

Amorim acknowledges that while external support can be reassuring, it doesn't change the reality of football's day-to-day uncertainties. He insists that even with backing from owners like Ratcliffe, one cannot control what happens next in football. This understanding drives him to maintain high standards and expectations for himself and his team.

In summary, Ruben Amorim appreciates Sir Jim Ratcliffe's support but remains focused on immediate results rather than long-term promises. He recognises the need for constant performance and improvement at Manchester United amidst ongoing challenges and pressures.