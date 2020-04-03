Another youngster on Arsenal radar as Arteta planning a move for Polish wonderkid Marchwinski

Bengaluru, April 3: Mikel Arteta is looking to making major changes at Arsenal next Summer with a bigger squad overhaul in mind. After slowly getting his feet under the table the Arsenal manager is considered to be preparing himself for a busy summer transfer window.
They may already have made two signings in mind for the summer, with loanees Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares looking to win permanent moves. But the Gunners boss is still evaluating his squad and likely to be more active in the summer.
A number of players are already being linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium, and midfield reinforcements appear to be a priority for Arteta and co.
With funds tight at the Emirates with Champions League football a distant dream, the Gunners already seem to be planning to acquire some of Europe’s most exciting teen talents.
It has led them linked up with several younger talents like Anis Ben Slimane, Amad Traore, Emil Roback etc and the latest name that has come around recent is Polish wonderkid Filip Marchwinski. The Lech Poznan playmaker has been identified as a potential target as Mikel Arteta looks to add more reinforcements in the creative department.
As per Italian outlet, CalcioMercato Arsenal reportedly have already has had a trail with the 18-year-old who also attracting interests from Inter Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.
Marchwinski's numbers this season
After a constant blistering performance in the U-19 side, the youngster was pushed to the first-team of Lech Poznan during the end of December 2018. He scored two goals in his debut season. This term he has not been regular till now but has been impressive playing a total 248 minutes of league football so far scoring two goals.
However, given his rapid rise, a more prominent role in the starting eleven is surely not a distant dream. Marchwinski can play as a striker or as a number ten and provide additional competition for Joe Willock, who is considered as the primary backup for star playmaker Mesut Ozil.
Should Arsenal prioritise signing him?
Mikel Arteta is eager to oversee an overhaul of the playing squad this summer, but it is expected he will be working with a smaller budget than his rivals. Adding a budding talent like the Polish wonderkid surely is a great move for a longer run but at first, Arsenal need to acquire a strong first team.
As attacking playmaker the only renowned name the Gunners right now have is Mesut Ozil. But the player is likely to leave in Summer and his performance is also on a downward spiral. So it would perhaps be wiser for the Gunners to look for a better and experienced candidate to take charge while monitoring the Lech Poznan starlet's progress at Poland.